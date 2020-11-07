Shaheer Shaikh to marry girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in December?





According to the latest buzz, television actor Shaheer Shaikh is all set to marry girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in December. Lately, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh shared a whacky photo with Ruchikaa Kapoor and wrote, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls (sic)."

Recently, in a cryptic post, television actor Shaheer Sheikh has confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer & Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.

The ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor shared two pictures of his ladylove, one has Ruchikaa Kapoor hiding her face behind her hair and in the second photo, she shows off her face. Ruchikaa was dressed in a blue denim midi dress and white sneakers. The actor captioned the post, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls."

His fans are delighted to hear the news and shared comments, “I mean today is SRK and Gauri's anniversary. And, today Shaheer announced his relationship with Ruchika. This date has always been special to me. And now even more!,” another one wrote, “Congo #ShaheerSheikh and Ruchika!!! So it’s official.”

Earlier it was rumoured that Shaheer Sheikh was in a relationship with his co-star Erica Fernandes. But the rumour died off gradually.

Back in 2018, Sheikh had shared about how his parents became desperate to get him married.

He had told BT, "My parents have tried everything, photos dikhaaye hain bahut baar. I remember this one time when I was out shopping with my sister, and a girl met me at the mall, which was secretly arranged by my mom. My parents, who are currently in Mumbai, have been breathing down my neck for me to settle down. They have vowed that they won't go back home until I get married. So, I will have to figure a way out (laughs!)."