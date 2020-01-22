Shabana Azmi will be discharged soon, Javed Akhtar





Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is recovering well and she is expected to be discharged soon. The veteran actress is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after meeting a fatal accident in Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

Bollywood Hungama has quoted Javed Akhtar as saying, “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We we can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

On Saturday at around 3:30 pm, Shabana Azmi’s car rammed into a truck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, over 60 km from Mumbai.

She was immediately taken to MGM Hospital and later shifted to Kokilaben hospital.

Her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate car behind her and was safe.

FIR was lodged against Shabana’s driver by the truck driver for rush driving.

Shabana Azmi was also visited by Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar who came with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita, Farah Khan, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra in hospital.

On the work front, Shabana will next seen in the Steven Spielberg-produced ‘Halo’, an adaptation of a popular video game franchise of the same name. She will be essaying Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of Office of Naval Intelligence in the series.

She will also be seen in ‘Sheer Qorma’ which is based on a same-sex love story co-starring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.