Shabana Azmi shares first picture after discharged from hospital





Veteran actor Shabana Azmi returned from hospital and she shared her first picture on social media after returning home. The actor thanked her doctors and nurses on Twitter for taking care of her.

Shabana shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.I m back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful.”

Shabana Azmi looks totally fine in the picture as she smiles for the camera.

Actor Vikrant Massey reacted to her tweet, “So happy to see you back!” Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, “Best news of today Shabanaji”. Actor Saqib Saleem also wrote, “Sending you all the love ma’am.” Filmmaker Onir commented to the post, “Glad that you are doing better and back home. Much love.”

The noted actress discharged from hospital on Friday. She was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital after meeting with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18, 2020, when her car rammed into a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar shared details about her discharge and said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.” Javed ji was thankful that she got away with minor injuries and said, “It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape.”

Shabana Azmi was seriously injured in a car accident on January 18. Her car rammed into a truck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, over 60 km from Mumbai. The accident took place at round 3:30 pm.

At first Shabana and her car's driver were both rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later the actress was shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital.

Her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate car behind her and was safe.