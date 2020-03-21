Shabana Azmi returns from Budapest, under self-quarantine





After returning from Budapest, veteran actor Shabana Azmi put herself under self-quarantine. On March 15, Shabana came back from her Budapest trip.

She took to Twitter to announce that after returning from her trip, she is in self-isolation. "I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolarion till March 30," she wrote.

Coronavirus, originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Till now 324 infected with coronavirus in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.