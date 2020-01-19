Shabana Azmi is sedated but talking normally, Boney?Kapoor





Among many celebrities, filmmaker Boney Kapoor also visited Shabana Azmi at hospital and informed that there was ‘nothing alarming’.

The veteran actor met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

Speaking to Mumbai?Mirror, Boney?Kapoor said, “According to doctors, there is nothing alarming. She’s sedated as there is some pain but everything is fine. Except Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress’s brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law) nobody is allowed into the ICU.”

“Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognising people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it,” he added.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik was quoted as saying, “Shabanaji’s condition is improving and her reports are normal. I met Javed saab too and everyone is relieved. God is kind.”

“She is stable and under observation,” said Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late in the evening.

Shabana Azmi was also visited by Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar who came with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita, Farah Khan, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra.