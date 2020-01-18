Shabana Azmi is okay and suffered no internal damage, Salim Khan





Here is the latest update about veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s health. The actress is ok and suffered no internal damage, it was reported by noted writer Salim Khan. Her condition is stable and she is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

"Javed told me that there is no internal damage. She is talking and very much in senses”. Salim Khan was quoted as saying.

On Saturday at around 3:30 pm, Shabana Azmi’s car rammed into a truck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, over 60 km from Mumbai.

After the accident, Shabana and the car's driver were both rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital.

Her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate car behind her and was safe.

Highway police patrol teams have rushed to the accident site.

“The Safari was being driven by the driver followed by the Audi (in which Javed Akhtar was travelling). The driver tried to overtake and ended up crashing into the moving truck from the rear,” a report quoted an official saying.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital.

— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Azmi a quick recovery on Twitter.

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Recently, Shabana celebrated the 75th birthday of her husband Javed Akhtar. Many celebrities graced the birthday celebrated of the noted yricist on Thursday and Friday.

We wish Shabana Azmi a speedy recovery!