Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital





Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has recovered well and she is discharged from hospital today. She was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital after meeting with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18, 2020, when her car rammed into a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Javed Akhtar shared details about her discharge and said, “Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning.” Javed ji was thankful that she got away with minor injuries and said, “It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape.”

Shabana Azmi was seriously injured in a car accident on January 18. Her car rammed into a truck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, over 60 km from Mumbai. The accident took place at round 3:30 pm.

At first Shabana and her car's driver were both rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later the actress was shifted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital.

Her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate car behind her and was safe.