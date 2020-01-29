‘Shabaash Mithu’ First Look: Taapsee Pannu ready to hit a shot like Mitali Raj





The first look of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is unveiled and it showed Taapsee Pannu dressed in a blue jersey and ready to hit a strike. She nails the Indian cricketer look. The ‘Pink’ actress is playing the role of record-breaking Indian cricketer and captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj in the movie.

The first look of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ showed Taapsee on the pitch with bat in her hand and ready to hit the ball. There is a fierce look in her eyes.

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, 'I have always been asked 'Who's your favourite male cricketer?' but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.' The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it," Taapsee wrote in her tweet. "Mithali Raj, you are a 'game changer'," she added.

Mithali Raj thanked Taapsee Pannu with this tweet, Thanks @taapsee !!

Looking forward to you bringing life to my story on the big screen! https://twitter.com/taapsee/status/1222398323165814784 …

Last December on the cricketer’s 37th birthday, Taapsee Pannu confirmed her casting in the Mithali Raj biopic. "Happy birthday, captain Mithali Raj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it's truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey onscreen," tweeted Taapsee.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ will hit screens on February 5, 2021.