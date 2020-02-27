Separated from husband Himalaya for 1.5 years, Bhagyashree





‘Main Pyar Kiya’ sensation Bhagyashree revealed in an event that she separated from her husband Himalaya Dasani for one and half years and the period was very scary. Remembering that phase scares Bhagyashree even today.

In a video shared online, Bhagyashree is heard saying, “Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling).”

Bhagyashree met Himalaya when she was in school and due to her parents objection, they eloped and got married in a temple in the presence of Himalaya’s parents, Salman Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya.

Though ‘Main Pyar Kiya’ was a blockbuster movie, Bhagyashree chose to quit Bollywood and concentrate on her family.

She told Humans of Bombay in an interaction, “Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud.”

“Very often, people say ‘giving up such a bright career’ is backward, but I disagree. I respect and admire career women who can juggle both, but I took the decision of being a full invested home maker…and believe me, that’s a thankless job. But it’s all worth it when you see your children growing up into fine human beings,” she added.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya have two children together – a son Abhimanyu Dasani and a daughter Avantika.