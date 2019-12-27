See Photos: Mona Singh ties the knot with banker boyfriend Shyam





Television actress Mona Singh tied the knot with her banker boyfriend from South named Shyam Gopalan in a dreamy wedding today. The actress had an intimate mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Mona looked radiant in her wedding in a red lehenga choli and red dupatta decked with huge mangtika along with kaleere and and other stunning jewelry while the groom donned a yellow sherwani for the nuptials.

The couple got married according to Hindu rituals and pictures from their wedding are doing all the round on net. Her ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ co-star Gaurav Gera, who was part of the pre-wedding and wedding of Mona shared pictures of the wedding.

The bride’s friend Rakshanda Khan posted a video of the newlyweds having fun on the dance floor. Mona can be seen shaking her legs on the song ‘Ye Jo Unme Halka Halka Gurur Hai’. For the sangeet and mehendi, the bride wore a pink dressed adorned with floral ornaments.