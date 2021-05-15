See Photo: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni were school buddies





Cricketer Virat Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni are school friends. The picture circulating on net is the proof of them being schoolmates.

Anushka Sharma's father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, who is now a retired Army officer, was posted in Assam. The ‘Pari’ actress went to St. Mary's School in Margerita, where Sakshi was also studying. During a 2013 launch event, Anushka had revealed that she and Sakshi used to live in a very small town in Assam and both used to study in the same school. “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too. And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny,” the actor said.

Now, both are happily settled with their respective cricketer husbands. The ‘Zero’ actor got married to Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The couple was blessed with a daughter in Januray. Whereas MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun and they have a 5-year-old daughter named Ziva Singh Dhoni.