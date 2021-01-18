Security deployed outside Saif Ali Khan’s house amid ‘Tandav’ row





Row over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Tandav’ land the star casts of the movie, makers, Amazon in deep trouble. An FIR has been lodged againstthe Amazon's India head of original content, Aparna Purohit, series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, for allegedly portraying Hindu gods in a bad light and hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.

"A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma.

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of ‘Tandav’ at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take strict action against the actors and makers of the show.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Kotak, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on web series.

BSP president Mayawati also strongly reacted against the film, “Playing with people's sentiments will not be tolerated, cases under stringent sections have been invoked against the team of web series Tandav, which is spreading hatred in the guise of cheap web entertainment, be prepared for arrest soon.'

“Protests are being lodged against some scenes hurting the religious and ethnic sentiments in the Tandav web series, in respect of which it would be appropriate to remove whatever is objectionable so that the atmosphere of peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood in the country is not spoiled,” she said in a tweet earlier on Monday.

The nationwide outrage over ‘Tandav’ took a roll on the safety of Saif Ali Khan and security personnel were deployed outside the actor’s residence.