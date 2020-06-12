Sayali Bhagat welcomes a baby girl, names her Ivankaa





The ‘Train’ actress and former Miss India Sayali Bhagat welcomed a baby girl with her husband Navneet Pratap Singh. The overjoyed parents named their baby girl, Ivankaa Singh.

Sayali shared the good news on her Instagram with a beautiful picture of her baby.

“Hello Instafam, I have been pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now. #momlife #instamom #firsttimemom #delhiiteinfluencer #lifestyleinfluencer #supermom #modernmom #parentlife #littlehumans #fashionistamom #motherhoodsimplified #Mommylovesyou #Daughtersarepriceless #MotherandDaughter #Shekeepsmefit,” the caption read.

Wishes pour in from every corner.“Sooo cute n beautiful.. Mommy and daughter,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is so beautiful. Congratulations Love. God bless your family,” another wrote.

After tying the knot with Delhi-based businessman Navneet in 2013, Sayali shifted her base to the capital. She had told IANS in an earlier interview, “It was an arranged marriage, but we took about eight-to-nine months to get into matrimony. We are still discovering each other. My husband is not a Bollywood fan and he didn’t even know me before he met me. His interest lies in playing tennis, going out with friends and travelling.”

Sayali was crowned Miss India in 2004. She debuted in Bollywood debut with 'The Train' opposite Emraan Hashmi. She later starred in moved like Good Luck, Paying Guests, Impatient Vivek and Rajdhani Express.

The actor has also featured in a string of regional films, including Blade Babji (Telugu), Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Tamil), Myself Pendu (Punjabi) and Sketch (Marathi).