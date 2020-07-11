Saumya Tandon's hairdresser tests positive for coronavirus





The team of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ received the biggest fear when a team member has been tested positive for Covid-19. Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser has been tested positive for coronavirus but fortunately the infected person has not come in contact with of the team members.

Saumya said that she is absolutely fine. Binaifer Kohli, producer of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, said, "We tested everyone last month, and all reports came negative. She started feeling feverish a couple of days later, and so did not come on set. Even Saumya's schedule was such that she hasn't shot in the last few days. So all seems well as none of the other team members had come in contact with her."

However, Binaifer admitted that she spent a sleepless night worrying about the safety on sets. The makers have now decided to get most of the crew to stay on location to avoid travelling to Naigaon. They have installed extra washrooms and rented rooms nearby for convenience.

A few days back, Saumya posted this picture, saying that staff working on show sets need to be taken care of. "When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff," she wrote.

Earlier, the team members of the soaps Mere Sai and BR Ambedkar tested for Covid-19 and the shooting has to be stalled.