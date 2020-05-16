Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests positive for coronavirus





Actor Satyajeet Dubey’s 54-year-old mother tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared that his mother underwent test after she had a sudden migraine attack, followed by high fever, shivering, vomit and body ache. The test came to be positive.

“What is the source?” Dubey has been at the receiving end of this question multiple times over. But he says, “You can’t pinpoint where it came from. I spoke to the doctor, who said ‘You or your sister could be the carriers, or somebody in the building, or even a currency note’. But, my sister and I’ve been absolutely fine. We’re asymptomatic, and so we’re not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines.”

However, the actor added he and his sister are in complete isolation at home with their dog Laado, and cats Guru and Meena Kumari, while their mother has been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Satyajeet Dubey said that he feels extremely privileged to have got a bed for his mother at the hospital at this period of crisis, “As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did.”

The actor is grateful to have received support and love from his colleagues in the industry. Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra, Amitosh Nagpal, and Zoa Morani supported him.