Saturday night party with Malaika, Amrita, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 01st August 2021,20:08


Malaika Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora and others party on Saturday night.

Malaika looked sultry in a Versace bralette, leather jacket and black trousers.

Besties Malaika, Manish, Karan Johar posed for selfie and wrote, "Things that makes you go Mmmmmmm M and M's!"

Karan Johar also clicked with his girl gang and captioned the post, "GALamarous!" The photo features, Malaika, Amrita, Maheep, Seema, Tanya Ghavri, and a few others.

Manish Malhotra shared a photo from the Saturday night party which features Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, and Tanya Ghavri.

Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan posed for a selfie. The designer also posed with Amrita and Seema Khan. Seema and Amrita also shared a selfie. Karan Johar shared his party look.


