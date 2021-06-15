Satish Kaushik offered to marry Neena Gupta when she was pregnant with Masaba





Veteran actor Neena Gupta revealed many unknown facts about her personal life in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. We all know Masaba is Neena’s out of wedlock child. Neena got pregnant when she was in a relationship with former cricketer Sir Viv Richards in the 1980s.

However, the actress decided to abort the child and she raised Masaba single-handedly. When she was pregnant with her designer daughter, actor and good friend Neena, Satish Kaushik offered to marry her.

He told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

While talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor revealed that she also had small affairs in the past which unfortunately did not translate into marriage then. Later, she married to Vivek Mehra.

Neena told Kareena, "In fact, while I was writing the book, I realised in my prime years I have been without a lover or husband. Because I came here, thensmall affairs, nothing really materialised. Basically, I was all alone."

She continued, "Even with Vivian, he was far away, he had his own life. We met very seldom."

Neena Gupta also opened up how her wedding to a man got cancelled at the last minute, whom she loved a lot. "Till today I don't know," she said about what happened. "That happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive, he's happily married. He has children”, she quipped.

She said that she still feels envious when she sees people having regular relationships. "People say I lived my life on my own terms. Actually, I never did. Wherever I went wrong, I accepted it and moved forward. I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become alcoholic, because what I wanted I did not get," she said.