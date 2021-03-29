Satish Kaushik is back home, daughter Vanshika still in hospital





Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik recovered from novel coronavirus and is back home but his daughter Vanshika is still in hospital. Vanshika also tested negative for Covid-19 but her temperature is not coming to the normal and she continues to remain in hospital under doctor supervision.

Highly panicked Satish Kaushik informed, “I am recovering and quarantined at home for few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still, her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her.”

Satish further said, “That’s the issue. There are no certainties about Covid. Worse still, Vanshika she has turned Covid negative and is ill she is having temperature of 100-101 off and on. It breaks my heart when I hear her voice crying on the phone. May God keep his children well in these really tough times.”

Satish Kaushik was rushed to hospital days after testing Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

His spokesperson said in a statement then, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

Last Wednesday, Satish Kaushik had tweeted that he contracted the virus, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

An array of Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor sent recovery wishes to Satish Kaushik.