Satish Kaushik admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive





Bollywood actor-producer Satish Kaushik was rushed to hospital days after testing Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

His spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

On Wednesday, Satish Kaushik had tweeted that he contracted the virus, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

An array of Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor sent recovery wished to Satish Kaushik. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery"

Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

The fans of the filmmaker also poured in wishes.