‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Ashiesh Roy passes away at 55





Actor Ashiesh Roy of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame passed away due to kidney failure on Tuesday. He was 55 and was suffering from kidney ailment for quite sometime. He was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year. He was undergoing dialysis.

When he was admitted to the ICU, he also asked for financial help. He had spent all his savings in his treatment and left with no money. Due to lockdown also he was out of work.

Ashiesh Roy sought for financial help. He wrote, I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis. His another post reads, “Need your urgent money for dialysis (sic).”

Ashiesh Roy’s staff member confirmed the news of his demise. “He collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks… His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken,” the staff member said.

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid tribute to Ashiesh Roy via a social media post. “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Ashiesh Roy (Member since: January 2003)” CINTAA’s Facebook post read.

The actor’s industry colleagues expressed condolence via social media.

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Gone too soon . Rest in peace brother #AshieshRoy

— DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 24, 2020

RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being …. pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ

— Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020

Difficult to believe #heartbreaking ????#Ashieshroy pic.twitter.com/UPNPv475Sy

— Tinaa Ghaai (@TinaaGhaai) November 24, 2020

Actor Sooraj Thapar, who worked with the actor on the serial Rishta Sajhedari Ka, Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing. “His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too,” Thapar told PTI.

Ashiesh Roy worked in the television industry for more than two decades and starred in the shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mere Angne Mein,Aarambh and Byomkesh Bakshi, among others.He also acted in movies like Home Delivery and Raja Natwarlal.

May his soul rest in peace!