â€˜Sasural Simar Kaâ€™ actor Ashiesh Roy in ICU, asks for monetary help





Television actor Ashiesh Roy was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital and he seeks for financial help for his treatment.

The â€˜Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhiâ€™ and â€˜Sasural Simar Kaâ€™ actor was rushed to the hospital after paralysis attack. In a demoralizing post, Ashiesh Roy pleaded for money from people on his social media.

He wrote, 'I'm in the ICU, very ill, dialysis. Need urgent money for dialysis.' Writer-producer Vinta Nanda had shared the news on her Facebook page.

In August 2018, the actor was admitted for blood clot in his brain and had undergone operation. In 2019, Ashiesh had suffered a paralytic stroke and gradually he stopped working. The actor had revealed that he was managing his expenses through his earnings and deposits.

No sooner the news spread, friends from the industry left comments and messages and also some asked for his bank account details to send him money for his treatment.

Ashiesh Roy worked in the television industry for more than two decades and starred in the shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mere Angne Mein and Byomkesh Bakshi, among others.

Wishing the actor a speedy recovery!