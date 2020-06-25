Saroj Khan recovering well, will be discharged soon





Veteran choreographer of Bollywood, Saroj Khan is recovering well and will be discharged soon. On June 20th, Saroj Khan was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathlessness. Her Covid-19 tests came negative. She was under observation and doing better.

"She is under observation but is doing fine. She is much better. She shall be discharged soon," the source said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to assure her well wishers that Saroj Kahn is doing much between and there is nothing to worry.

"Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covidy too. Negative," he posted.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted that he spoke to Khan's son, Raju, who assured him that the choreographer is improving.

"She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No Covid. She’s better now. He (Raju) thanks everyone for their prayers and wishes. We hope and pray our beloved Masterji is home soon," he wrote.

The three-time National Award winner choreographed many tracks in Bollywood including “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, “Nimbooda” and “Dola Re Dola” etc.

Wishing Saroj Khan a speedy recovery!