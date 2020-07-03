Saroj Khan laid to rest, prayer meet to take place after three days





Ace choreographer of Bollywood, Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday morning. She died due to cardiac arrest at 71. In her long filmy career, Saroj Khan has given many hits in Bollywood. 'Hawa Hawai', 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Ek Do Teen', Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and many more hits numbers are in her kitty.

Saroj Khan was cremated at Malad crematorium. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," Sukaina Khan, daughter of the famous dance master, told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani had confirmed that Saroj Khan passed away. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital."

Fondly called ‘Masterji’, Saroj Khan worked with many actresses in Bollywood including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and many more.



Many celebrities took to their social media handle to express condolence. Saroj Khan’s departure has left a big void in the film industry.

May her soul rest in peace!