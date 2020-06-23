Saroj Khan hospitalized for breathlessness, tests negative for Covid-19





Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized due to breathing issue. A Covid-19 test was also carried out and it turned to be negative. She is on the road of recovery. Saroj Khan has been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after she developed breathing difficulty.

A relative close to the Bollywood veteran has confirmed the news. "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. A COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the relative said reportedly.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted#Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon

The legendary choreographer has many hit dance number under her kitty like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, “Nimbooda” and “Dola Re Dola” etc.

Wishing Saroj Khan a speedy recovery!