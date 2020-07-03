Saroj Khan dies: Amitabh, Akshay, Farah Khan, Remo, others express tribute





Noted Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the ace choreographer, who gave many hits to the industry.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza took to his Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures of himself with the late master along with a heartfelt post. He wrote, ‘Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam’

Nimrat Kaur too shared her memory, she wrote, ‘Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji’

Filmmaker-actor Kunal Kohli also mourned the loss of Saroj Khan in a series of tweet.



I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me re… https://t.co/25m31uWi5Y

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit)

Rest in peace Saroj ji ????

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj)

T 3582 - Prayers .. ?? .. ??????????? , ???????

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

The first song I conceived TAMMA TAMMA LOGE to DIL DIL DIL the first song of my debut film AATISH we’re choreograph… https://t.co/6gzWy2DhFd

— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta)

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like… https://t.co/Gt4j5ohWBo

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumarRIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more tha… https://t.co/pdjo6JB6Ak

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd)

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that… https://t.co/b223rpdrq0

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial)

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast o… https://t.co/USTKTdLw6d

— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet)

Kajal Agarwal: very actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed.

Sonu Sood: Saroji you will be missed

Suniel Shetty: You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... #RIPSarojKhan

Subhash Ghai: AN ERA HAS GONE absolutely my personal loss. an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n ashwarya

Master of masters. Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed. Bye JAAN. RIP

Hansika: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “. Grew up watching your choreography . This year has taken away way to much

May your her soul rest in peace.

Madhur Bhandarkar:Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us, Most talented trend setter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP

Farah Khan: Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs

Sunil Grover: Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace.

Neil Nitin Mukhesh: Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family.