Sara takes a dip with brother Ibrahim on Maldives vacay





Sara Ali Khan is currently on vacation with her family in Maldives and the ‘Kedarnath’ actress has been sharing some incredible pictures from her beach holiday. The actress shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim taking a dip pool. Sara took off to Maldives with mom Amrita Singh and brother after spending Christmas with friends in Kerala.

“When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing. @luxnorthmale @ncstravels,” Sara captioned her post.

The brother-sister bonding definitely gave siblings goals and the post has already crossed a million likes in just a few hours. “Brother sister love,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Siblings Goal!! Happy New Year to both of you!!”

Sara had wished her fans on New Year with a series of pictures of her at different religious shrines. “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! #gratitude #blessed #love #luck #laughter,” she wrote.

Sara often post lovely pictures with her brother.

Ibrahim talked about the close association with her sister, “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” he said.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s film. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.