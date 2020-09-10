Sara Khan tests Covid-19 positive





Television actress Sara Khan has been tested positive for Covid-19. The former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant took to her social media handle to share the news.

Sara wrote on Instagram, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for Coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery"

Sara Khan said in her statement, “I have taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the COVID test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested.”

She also added, "I’m following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!”

The actress's friends and colleagues have send recovery wishes to her. Jayati Bhatia wrote, “Get well soon ….my strength to u beta,” while Ashita Dhawan added, “Oh god?? wishing u a speedy recovery baby???? Take good care.” Shraddha Arya, Jay Bhanushali, Avika Gor, Ankit Bathla and Manish Raisinghan and others also wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan a speedy recovery!