Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests Covid-19 positive





Sara Ali Khan’s driver has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, her family and other staff members have been tested negative.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress took to Instagram to share the news.

She wrote, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions.”

The actor added, “A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan.