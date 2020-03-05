Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday





Sharing a picture from their last Maldives trip, Sara Ali Khan wished brother Ibrahim on his birthday. "Happiest birthday, brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today! Wish I was with you”, Sara wrote. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress could not be with her brother due to work commitments.

Today, Sara’s new film ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush went on floor.

Sara is very active on social media and often post lovely pictures with her brother.

Ibrahim talked about the close association with her sister, “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” he said.

On the work front, the actress is also shooting with Varun Dhawan for ‘Coolie No 1’ sequel. She will be reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor.