Sara Ali Khan visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam, shares photos





Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan visited Kamakhya temple in Assam and seeks blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress was seen in white salwar suit and draped traditional gamcha around her neck.

#peace #gratitude #blessed,” she captioned her pictures.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s next film ‘Atrangi Re’.