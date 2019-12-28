Sara Ali Khan takes a dip in pool on Kerala vacation





Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Kerala ahead of Christmas with friends and the ‘Kedarnath’ actress is having a whale of time during her Kerala vacation. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her vacation. In the video, she can be seen performing a hair flip inside the pool dressed in a bikini.

Sara captioned the video, "Start your day with a splash". The actress also hit the gym on her holiday. She captioned a gym picture with friend, “Fry-Day. Gym Time.”

She also shared many stunning vacation pictures of sunset, pool moment, girly time.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan for ‘Coolie No 1’ sequel. She will be reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2020. Sara also has Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.