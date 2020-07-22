Sara Ali Khan shares Holi picture with mom Amrita, bro Ibrahim





Sara Ali Khan, who always treats her fans with throwback and recent family pictures, has shared another adorable throwback picture with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared the picture along with a poem. The picture was from Holi celebration.

The mother, daughter and son was smeared in colours while they happily posed for the cameras.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress recent photo has already garnered over 7 lakh likes.



The post reads, “Mother-Daughter-IggyPotter’, Sara Ali Khan captioned her post as “Riot of colours with Water Slaughter Mommy so young I almost forgot her Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her But it was healthy fun with no totter After all she’s mother dearest-the OG Fautor.”

Sara had earlier shared a throwback photo with her father Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "The one person that has always been the definition of peace , the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Coolie No.1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The rom-com has been helmed by David Dhawan.