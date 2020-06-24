Sara Ali Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput





In a video shared by Sara Ali Khan, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her ‘Kedarnath’ co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video, from a press conference for 'Kedarnath', Sara says, “I don’t know how I’ve done in the film. I’ve really, really tried my best. But I don’t think I would’ve been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me.”

Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan, in an interview to The Times of India said that Sara was shocked and ‘very, very, very upset’ by the news of Sushant’s death. “She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor,” Saif said, adding that she always talked of him as ‘being a really remarkable person’.