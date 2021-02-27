Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh visit Ajmer Shariff





Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh paid a visit to Ajmer Shariff on Friday. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor shared a picture of their visit on her Instagram account. The mother-daughter duo twinned in a traditional outfit.

The 'Simmba' star captioned the post as, "Jumma Mubarak." This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan visited Ajmer Shariff Dargah, in the past before the release of 'Kedarnath', the actress prayed at the Dargah.