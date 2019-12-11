Sara Ali Khan kills with her eyes, see pic





Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture in ‘Umrao Jaan’ style and she kills her fans with her killer eyes. The Eastman colour picture showed the ‘Kedarnath’ actress sensuously gazing at the camera.

Sara captioned the photo, ‘Sara Ki Shayari’.

“In aankhon ki masti,

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti,

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti

She says all this and then voh fasti.

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery,” her caption read.

She calls herself very sasti in her shayari. Varun Dhawan commented on the post. “U have a lot of free time”.

Currently, the actress is shooting for the remake of ‘Coolie No 1’, being helmed by David Dhawan and co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress bagged Best Debut Award at the Star Screen Awards 2019 for her film, ‘Kedarnath’.