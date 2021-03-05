Sara Ali Khan, Kareena, Saba wish Ibrahim on 20th birthday





Estranged couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi turned 20th today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. The first to wish the birthday boy was his sister and actress Sara Ali Khan.

Posing with her brother with coffee cups, Sara wished Ibrahim in the following words, “Happy Birthday Iggy Potter ????????????????????????????I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes”.

The ’Kedarnath’ also gave us a glimpse of Ibrahim’s gigantic football-themed cake. The cake has a big football, covered with English Premier League club, Chelsea’s colours, it also shows Ibrahim wearing his favourite team’s jersey with Iggy written on it. Sara wrote, “I love my little brother.”

Actress and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the birthday boy by sharing a stylish picture of Ibrahim. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Handsome”.

Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Ali Khan also wished him by sharing some adorable pictures of the birthday boy.

Ibrahim is pursing education and after completion of studies, he aspires to be an actor like his mom, dad and sister.

Lately, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi attended Chief Minister of Punjab-Captain Amrinder Singh’s granddaughter, Seher Singh’s wedding to Aditya Narang.



