Sara Ali Khan injures her nose severely





Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan severely injured her nose. In her ‘Knock, Knock’ video, the ‘Kedarnth’ actor revealed her nose injury.

In the video, Sara is first seen with a cotton patch on her nose. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress then removes the patch and the injury of her nose revealed. She says in the video, "Knock Knock, Knock, Knock Who? More Like Knock Out.'

Sara Ali Khan also wrote an apology for her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in the caption. The 'Simmba' actress wrote, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak Kaat Di Maine."

The post had garnered more than one million views within an hour of being posted, the fans of the actress shared get-well-soon wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.





