Sara Ali Khan had rolled doobies, I smoked with her: Rhea Chakraborty to NCB





Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and one of the prime accused of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has made a shocking revelation to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In the NCB chargesheet, Rhea has admitted that Sara Ali Khan had rolled doobies and she offered her marijuana and vodka.

The June 4- June 6 2017 chat between Rhea and Sara reveals that Sara used to have hand rolled doobies with her.

“There was conversation related to drugs, which she was suggesting as a remedy for a hangover. She was talking about Ice-cream and marijuana that she uses, as an offering to me for pain relief. This was just a text that never took place in person,” reads her confession.

It further reads, “Sara used to have rolled ‘doobies’ with her. Doobies are marjuana joints. On a few instances I have smoked the same with her. She used to provide me with the ‘doobie’”

“In chat of June 6, 2017, you have shown me record and there is a conversation about vodka and drugs in this char. She (Sara) is offering to bring vodka and marijuana (as referred t as drugs) to my place. I have not received any such vodka or drugs from her on that day,” the chargesheet reads.

In 2020, NCB also summoned Sara Ali Khan in connection with Sushant ‘s drugs case and she had a long questioning hour with them. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor accepted dating Sushant for a short period.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.