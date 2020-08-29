Sara Ali Khan glam up JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi's mehendi ceremony





JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta is all set to enter into wedlock and her mehendi ceremony was a lavish affair. Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh graced the event. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress shined in pink while Amrita Singh was dressed in multi-colour suit

Television couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim was also spotted. Dipika was seen in a blue suit while Shoaib turned up in a white kurta-pyjama.

Pictures from the fun-filled mehendi function was shared on net. One of the photos has Sara, the bride-to-be, Amrita Singh and Bindiya Goswami. Another photo showed Sara getting her hand decorated with henna.















