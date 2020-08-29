Sara Ali Khan glam up JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi's mehendi ceremony

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 29th August 2020,02:08


JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta is all set to enter into wedlock and her mehendi ceremony was a lavish affair. Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh graced the event. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress shined in pink while Amrita Singh was dressed in multi-colour suit

Television couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim was also spotted. Dipika was seen in a blue suit while Shoaib turned up in a white kurta-pyjama.

Pictures from the fun-filled mehendi function was shared on net. One of the photos has Sara, the bride-to-be, Amrita Singh and Bindiya Goswami. Another photo showed Sara getting her hand decorated with henna.

