Sara Ali Khan celebrates 25th birthday, Kareena sends wishes





Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday and the ‘Kedarnath’ actress took to Instagram to share a special post for her actor mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing two throwback pictures of her mommy with dogs, Sara wrote, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy... Love you Maa.”

Sara also gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing a striped black jumpsuit holding a balloon. The room is decorated with balloons and lights. She shared another picture with shining short dress.

Sara Ali Khan also shared picture of cakes. One has been from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as it has written, “Happy Birthday Aapa Jaan (happy birthday beloved sister)” written on it.

Sara’s step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the actress by sharing a throwback childhood picture of her with Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95 Eat loads of pizza. Big hug.”

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Judwaa 2' opposite Varun Dhawan.