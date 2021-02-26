Sara Ali Khan brings gifts for Saif-Kareena’s newborn





Sara Ali Khan visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and the newborn at Saifeena’s residence. The 24-year-old was spotted entering the house with bag full of gifts for the newborn. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress went to Saif and Kareena’s house after the gym session.

Sara Ali Khan donned an army green boat-neck-shaped romper teamed with a floral mask and pretty sandals. Her hair was wet and left open. She waved to the paparazzi.

Saif and Kareena blessed with a second son on February 21, 2021. After the baby’s birth, Saif had thanked everyone through a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Apart from Sara, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora also paid a visit to Kareena.