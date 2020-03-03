Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga arti at Ganga ghat in Varanasi





Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti at Ganga Ghat during her recent trip to Varanasi. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress shared few pictures from the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

Dressed in an off-white salwar-suit, one picture has Sara sitting on a boat. In another picture, she was sitting on a ghat and watching the Ganga arti. While the third picture has Sara enjoying the charming view of Ganga ghat lit with lights and diyas. She captioned the marvelous pictures, "Ganga Nadi."

On the work front, Sara, who was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ wrapped up the shooting of ‘Coolie No I’ with varun Dhawan.