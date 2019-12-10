Sara Ali Khan almost falls on stage, Kartik Aaryan saves her





At the recently held Star Screen Awards 2019, when Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the stage to enthrall the audience, the ‘Kedarnath’ was about to fall during an actor but Kartik saved her from fall.

Pictures and videos of Sara about to trip and how Kartik came to her rescue are doing the round on net.

It so happened when the ‘Kedarnath’ actress tried the step of ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from Kartik’s film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh, she tripped on the train of her dress and almost fell off the stage but Kartik immediately acted and saved her from falling.

At the award show, Sara was also seen teaching Kartik the hook step of her hit song Aankh Marey. Shahid Kapoor too joined them on stage.

Another clip showed the actress singing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from her father Saif Ali Khan’s film 'Parineeta' and Kartik was seen swaying to the rhythm.

The couple is currently shooting for 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and the actress said that she had an amazing experience working with the actor. “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that,” she said.