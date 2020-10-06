Sapna Choudhary blessed with a baby boy





Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is blessed with a baby boy. Her husband Veer Sahu shared the good news by posting a nearly 26 minutes long video and captioned it as "Today, not an artist but a common man is speaking who has been tortured for his personal life. I have the list of everyone who is accounted for it."

Sapna got married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu in January after being in a courtship for several years. During the interaction, Veer confirmed that he is a father now.

However, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant is yet to confirm about embracing parenthood yet.

Congratulations to Sapna and Veer!