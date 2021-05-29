Sanya Malhotra, Amyra Dastur receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra and Amyra Dastur received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Amyra Dastur, 28, said she got the first shot of the Covishield vaccine on Thursday. "One down and one more to go," she wrote. She had fever after vaccination, took medicine and the next day she was fine.

"I ate some breakfast, had a Dolo as prescribed by my doctor and went back to sleep. I rested all day yesterday and today I’m as fit as a fiddle, as if nothing even happened. I wanted you all to know this because it’s not as scary as it seems," she added.

Sharing a picture of the vaccination centre, Datur urged people in the age group of 18-44 years of to get vaccinated.

"So please, book your appointments and just get vaccinated, if not for yourself, do it for your family and for India. Once all of us are vaccinated, we’ll be safe and ready to get on with our lives," she said.