Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali heading for separation?





Television couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s marriage is on the rocks. As per the latest report, the actor is living separately from his wifey for quite sometime as they are having some issues.

“Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues,” the source told us.

When Aamir was contacted to confirm the news, the actor’s responded, “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

The source added, "The problems are at a initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

Surprisingly, just 3 months back, on Aamir's birthday, Sanjeeda wished her husband with lovely picture, '@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY '.

After seven years of courtship, Aamir and Sanjeeda got married on March 2, 2012. In a conversation with Bollywoodshaadis.com, Aamir once said that he was scared of marriage but ultimately he proposed to Sanjeeda.

“Sanjeeda always wanted to marry me, but I was s*** scared about marriage. I was happy with the way our relationship was going. The mere thought of marriage gave me sleepless nights though my mom used to poke me almost every day to get married to Sanjeeda. And after being together for a very long time ek din mera woh darr finally chala gaya, and it was that day when I surprised her by proposing to her on my knees,” Aamir had told the portal.