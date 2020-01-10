Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali have a four-month-old surrogate daughter





Amidst report of trouble in their paradise, a new piece of report is doing the round on net about Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali. The separated couple are said to be proud parents of a four-month-old daughter. They welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy. It is now reported that Sanjeeda moved out of Aamir’s house with their baby.

One of the friends of the couple said, “Yes, the report in Bombay Times today was true. They have a 3-4 month old daughter. It’s a surrogate baby. Sanjeeda has moved out with the baby to her mother’s place. Aamir continues to reside in the Lokhandwala flat where they had stayed all along after marriage.”

While, another friend states, “I really don’t want to talk about this. They might be having issues but I fervently hope that they get back.”

A source informed, "Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home."

Talking about it, a source had told Hindustan Times, "Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, the UK too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts."

The source added, "Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile."

A while back Sanjeeda took to her Instagram story and wrote a note, saying, "I value my privacy and personal life".

The actress also shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page with a caption stating, "LIVE & LET LIVE".