Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests negative for Covid-19





Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been tested negative for novel coronavirus. The filmmaker will soon resume the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt.

Although Bhansali has been tested negative for the virus, he will complete his 14-day quarantine period. A source close to SLB said, "It is the best thing to do. Sanjay doesn’t want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won’t even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over."

Bhansali contracted the virus while shooting with Alia Bhatt and his team in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The shooting of the film was put on hold and the crew members also underwent Covid-19 tests.

“SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test," Indian Express quoted a source as saying earlier.

The source added, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

Around the same time, Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. But Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali underwent Covid test but her result came negative.