Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya makes debut at le Bal des in Paris





Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor debut at the high-profile le Bal des Débutantes and the proud parents shared pictures on their Instagram handle. Shanaya walked with her cavalier and danced with him.

The high-profile event was held at Paris' Shangri-La Hotel. For her big night, Shanaya chose to wear an off-shoulder ruffled red gown with stunning earrings and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Sanjay and Maheep cheered for their daughter.

Maheep also shared pictures of Shanaya from the hotel room.

Proud mother Maheep shared pictures of Shanaya at the gala event and wrote, “That’s my girl.”?She also shared a picture of her with Maximilian and wrote, “The sweetest cavalier.”

Sanjay Kapoor gave us a glimpse of the special evening on his Instagram profile and wrote:" So Proud of you. #lebal #paris."

The family also visited the famous Eiffel tower and Sanjay posed with his daughter

In an interview with the TOI, Sanjay Kapoor said, "I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures."