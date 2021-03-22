Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor to make Bollywood debut





Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make Bollywood debut. The star kid will be launched by filmmaker Karan Johar. On Monday morning, Shanaya took to her Instagram stories to announce that she will start shooting for the film from July.

Karan welcomed Shanaya to Dharma Cornerstone Agency, he wrote, “It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with

@DharmaMovies, this July.”

Her mother Maheep shared, “With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle – Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!”

Shanaya Kapoor shared her excitement in the following words, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!”

As soon as Shanaya made the announcement, congratulatory messages from friends, close ones poured in. While Anshula Kapoor dropped heart-emojis in the comment section, Shanaya’s childhood friend Suhana Khan wrote, “So stunning.”

Anil Kapoor too wished his niece Shanaya, “All my best always.” Bhavana Pandey, Anjini Dhawan, Neelam Kothari Soni and Amrita Arora and many more sent warm wishes to Shanaya.

Sanjay Kapoor also shared sweet message for his daughter. He wrote, “All the best for a wonderful and successful career. Work even more harder , We are so proud of you.”